Banco de Mexico is ready to help Financial Markets operate “smoothly”

MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – Mexico’s central bank said on Thursday it stands ready to carry out government securities swap operations whenever it deems this necessary for the Mexican debt market to operate smoothly.

In a statement updating the measures it takes to keep markets working well, the bank said it may carry out currency hedging operations in dollars with counterparties not domiciled in Mexico when so instructed by the currency commission.

(Reporting by Dave Graham, writing by Laura Gottesdiener)

Source; Reuters







Comments

comments