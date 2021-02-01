BACKYARD BIRDING IN MERIDA, YUCATAN AND BEYOND – MET-FLICKS AND CHILL: FERRUGINOUS PYGMY-OWL PAIR PAIR

Glaucidium brasilianum, Tecolote Bajeño o Viejita (Spanish), To’aka xnuk (Mayan)
This tribute to February, the Valentine month of love, was inspired by an incredible event in nature to witness, much less photograph the pairing of two owls! Although I photographed this pair of Ferruginous Pygmy-Owls in early March in the Yucatan, who can say they didn’t start their coupling in February? In the peninsula these common owls breed January to July. (While the female incubates two to four eggs, the male gathers food for her. Both adults feed the owlets.) I was grateful for this opportunity to observe and not interfere in their natural behavior.
SOOTHE YOUR SOUL BY SPENDING TIME IN NATURE
DISCLAIMER: REFERENCES DO NOT ALWAYS AGREE ON INFORMATION:
Sal a Pajarear Yucatán, Bird & Reserves of the Yucatan Peninsula
https://birdsoftheworld.org/bow/species/fepowl/cur/breeding
Cherie Pittillo, “nature inspired,” photographer and author, explores nature everywhere she goes. She’s identified 56 bird species in her Merida, Yucatan backyard view. Her monthly column features anecdotes about birding in Merida, Yucatan and also wildlife beyond the Yucatan.
Contact: all4birdies@gmail.com All rights reserved, ©Cherie Pittillo
Comments
