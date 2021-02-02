Baby Black Jaguar born at Merida’s Centenario Zoo

“The good conditions and care that the animals receive in the Centenario Zoo allow new specimens to be born year after year, in some cases, we are talking about species whose reproduction in captivity is of great importance”, said Mayor Renán Barrera Concha.

“Today we are pleased to report the birth of a black jaguar cub, a very important specimen in the region and the country since in addition to being considered an endemic species, it is currently in danger of extinction,” the Mayor continued.

Barrera Concha indicated that this event is the result of municipal public policies focused on the protection of the fauna and flora of the municipality and also allows promoting environmental education activities.

—”We are very happy with this news, and we are going to summon the girls and boys of Merida to participate in a contest to name the new member of the Centennial family, who after the necessary care as a newborn, will share in March the space of the felines and the visitors of the Centennial will be able to admire it” — added the Mayor.

Girls and boys from 6 to 12 years old may participate in the contest, sending their proposals starting today until February 26 by email at luis.sierra@merida.gob.mx

As part of the dynamics of the contest, the minors must create a mask with a jaguar design, which can be made with any type of material (foamie, cardboard, paper, etc.). They must take a photo of this design with the name chosen for the baby jaguar and attach it to their proposal.

The mail must include the name, telephone number, and address of the parent or guardian as well as the name and age of the minor. Participants must reside in the municipality of Mérida.

The winners will be announced on March 1st through the Mérida City Council’s social networks.

The qualifying jury will be made up of personnel from the Centenario Zoo, Social Welfare, Municipal DIF and a civil association focused on environmental education. Aspects such as originality, the meaning of the proposal, and relationship with the cultural context of the region will be taken into account for the jury’s final decision.

The first three places will be awarded. The second and third place will be awarded the recognition of participation, with didactic material. The first place will receive a guided tour accompanied by an adult to meet the jaguar, recognition of participation, and a surprise prize.

The black jaguar cub was born on December 1st and joins the six jaguars that inhabit the Centenario Zoo. He is a descendant of Yuma and Pharaoh, a young pair of jaguars that reside at the Zoo, and is in good health and weight.

He is currently in isolation to provide all the health care he requires for his development.

It should be noted that during 2020, the Centennial Zoo registered the birth of 22 specimens, among which are the black jaguar, of course, temazate deer, spider monkeys, white-tailed deer, capuchin monkeys, llamas, zebras, snakes, macaws, and a hippopotamus, among others.

