Another drug bust in Yucatan: 380 kilos of weed

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (February 23, 2021).- During security and surveillance actions on highways in the state of Yucatán, members of the National Guard secured around 380 kilos of marijuana that was hidden between lumps of lime; one person was detained.
At kilometer 220 + 700 of the Chencollí-Umán highway, in the municipality of Umán, national guards had contact with the driver of a light unit truck that circulated with Chiapas state license plates.
The driver agreed to carry out a security inspection of the unit and so the national guards located 34 packages and four PVC tubes made with adhesive tape that contained the drug and which were hidden among the shipment.
To follow up on the investigations and determine the exact type and weight of the substance, the person together with the drug and the unit remained at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office in the state, after reading the Book of Rights that Assist People in Detention and fill out the National Registry of Detentions.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Downtown Merida: Economic crisis due to pandemic causes increase in robberies
Most Downtown Merida businesses are investing.
-
Drive-by-shooting in Las Americas leaves one dead
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Feb. 23, 2021).- A subject.
-
Drug shipment seized in Yucatán was transported by officers of the National Guard
The narcotics were hidden in two.
-
Residents of “La Plancha” refuse to leave their property
The Yucatecan researcher of the Mayan.
-
Several flights between Merida and CDMX have been canceled
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- In order to save financial.
-
New company will offer jobs with perceptions up to 7 times higher than average in Yucatan
The head of the Ministry of.
-
Despite global economic crisis, 146.3 million USD of FDI come to Yucatan
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Feb. 22, 2021).- Despite.
-
Cold Front 37 will keep cool evenings and mornings in the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, Yuc., February 22, 2021.- In.
-
Health personnel protest in Merida they demand to be vaccinated
Protesters assured that only 10,000 people.
-
Sunday with “heladez” and a new cold front for Monday.
The minimum temperature in Merida will.
Leave a Comment