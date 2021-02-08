AMLO’s government resists to transition towards clean energies.

While other countries seek to invest in clean energies, Mexico insists on limiting renewable energies and squanders on projects such as the Dos Bocas refinery.

MEXICO (Agencies) – While South Korea seeks to invest around 43.2 billion dollars in the world’s largest wind power plant by 2030, the Mexican government limits clean energies and bets on the Dos Bocas refinery.

The wind farm to be created in the Asian country seeks to promote an ecological recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

As Reuters published, the project is an essential component of President Moon Jae-in’s Green New Deal, launched last year to curb dependence on fossil fuels in Asia’s fourth-largest economy and make it carbon neutral in 2050.

“With this project, we are accelerating the green energy transition and moving more vigorously toward carbon neutrality,” Moon said at a signing ceremony in the southwestern coastal city of Sinan for the plant.

United States goes for a cleaner electric grid

Another government betting on renewable energy will be the United States with the arrival of Joe Biden. Since the campaign, the new U.S. president assured that he would move away from the oil industry.

“I will gradually move away from the oil industry, yes,” he said when he was the Democratic candidate for the White House during his debate with then-President Donald Trump. “I’m going to stop because the oil industry pollutes considerably,” he insisted, stressing that it should be “replaced over time with renewables.”

Joe Biden seeks to create an electricity grid powered mainly by renewable energies and would run from the United States to Colombia, passing through Mexico and Central America. This in order to combat climate change.

Mexico resists clean energies

However, contrary to other countries’ bets on clean energies, the Mexican government has insisted on rejecting renewable energies and has squandered resources on the Dos Bocas refinery megaproject.

In October of last year, the general director of the productive state company, Octavio Romero Oropeza, revealed that the seventh refinery construction will cost 900 million dollars more than the 8 billion dollars projected by the Ministry of Energy (Sener), headed by Rocio Nahle.

“The cost of the refinery oscillates around 8.9 billion dollars”, stated the agronomist engineer during an appearance in the Chamber of Deputies.

Since 2018, the Federal Government granted more budget to create traditional energies such as fuel oil, gasoline, diesel, and coal, leaving wind energies forgotten.

From that moment on, the National Solar Energy Association (ANES) pronounced itself on the matter and pointed out a demand of the sector to know the President’s proposal to work in the fight against climate change.

Currently, President López Obrador seeks to reform the Electricity Industry Law through an initiative that would limit the private generation of renewable energies.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments