AMLO says the new agreement will help Pemex to lower its tax burden

(Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday, Feb. 18th, that a new agreement will come into force to once again reduce the tax burden on state oil company Pemex.
The loss-making oil giant has received vast financial support from Lopez Obrador’s government, which has made it a priority to clean up Pemex’s finances and turn around the company’s fortunes.
“The (state power utility) CFE and Pemex will continue to be supported with public financing, with the budget, for the two companies. In the case of Pemex, another agreement will come into force, a decree to reduce its tax payments to the finance ministry,” Lopez Obrador said in his daily news conference.
(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martínez; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Cassandra Garrison for Reuters)
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Civil groups form an alliance to combat wildlife trafficking
Facing the beginning of the reproductive.
-
Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm
The turtles have been loaded into.
-
Learn the meaning of the new signage for the bicycle lanes in Mérida
The purpose of these signs is.
-
Could the Carlos Iturralde stadium become “Mérida’s Green Point”?
Mérida, Yucatán (Feb. 16, 2021).- Betting.
-
Merida City Hall Supports Reforestation Of Communities Affected By Floods
MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .-.
-
39% progress of vaccination in three Yucatecan municipalities
Vaccination actions will continue this week.
-
Amazon sued by New York attorney general over Covid-19 shortfalls
New York Attorney General Letitia James.
-
Senator Ted Cruz photos boarding a plane to Cancun go viral
Why freeze in the dark with.
-
All schools in New Zealand will offer free period products
As part of efforts to end.
-
Merida’s Paso Deprimido will be raised.
The project, which will cost between.
Leave a Comment