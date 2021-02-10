AMLO and his economic lies.

The price of the basic food basket rises at twice the rate of inflation during January. The cities of Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Mexico City, with the highest prices.

MEXICO CITY (GCMA) – The average prices of the basic food basket in the country registered an annual increase of 6.1 percent during January 2021. According to a report prepared by Grupo Consultor de Mercados Agrícolas (GCMA), Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey recorded the highest.

Thus, the annual indicator of basic food basket prices was higher than the 3.3 percent inflation reported by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) during the first two weeks of January.

The city with the highest price increase was Monterrey, with 7 percent, followed by Guadalajara with 6.4 percent and Mexico City with 5.2 percent.

Among animal products, the highest price increase was recorded for bacon, with 6.5 percent. Other related products also showed gains, such as pasteurized milk (5.6), chicken meat (5.6), beef (4.2), and ham (4.2).

Regarding grains, beans reflect a complicated start to the year in terms of prices since they showed an increase of 41.7 percent at the annual rate.

According to a report by the Agrifood and Fisheries, the price of this product has risen as a result of lower production in the spring-summer production cycle, which has led to a drop in inventories to cover domestic demand Information Service (SIAP).

Other grains and similar products have also shown significant increases, such as soup pasta (31.4 percent), coffee (17.2), rice (11.6), canned chili peppers (7.1), boxed bread (5.9), and oils (5.4).

In fruits, the three products with the highest price increases were globe grapes, guava, and Thompson grapes, with increases of 17.1, 9.9, and 9.6 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, on the vegetable side, the principal increases were concentrated in garlic (46.9 percent), pumpkin (32.8 percent), and broccoli (10.7 percent).

Yet the president claims Mexico’s economy is “doing great.”

