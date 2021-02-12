Amber Alert activated for 17-year-old from Abalá, Yuc.

The Attorney General of the State of Yucatán activated the Amber Alert for the disappearance of 17-year-old Liseth Guadalupe Domínguez Molina.

The young woman was seen for the last time when she left her home, located in Abalá, Yucatán, with no information about her whereabouts so far.

The last time they saw her, she was wearing a black blouse, blue jeans, and mustard-colored sandals.

The young woman is approximately 1.50 meters tall, weighs approximately 50 kilos, has obdulate, regular, brown hair, brown eyes, and as particular signs she has a scar on her right hand and a mole above her upper lip, on the left side. .

In case of any report, the authorities’ numbers are: 01 800 00 62 37, (999) 930-32-88, and (999) 930-32-50, extension 41164.

The last report that was given on the disappearance of a woman was the case of Mrs. Rosa María “N”, 77 years old, whom her relatives had been looking for in Tizimín since February 4th, but unfortunately, she was found dead on February 8th.

After several days of intense searching through rural roads, gaps, and on the side of the road, near the Santa Pilar de Tizimín community, the body of the seventy-year-old was found.

