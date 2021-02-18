Amazon sued by New York attorney general over Covid-19 shortfalls

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday, Feb. 16th, over its handling of worker safety issues around the Covid-19 pandemic at two warehouses, just days after the retailer filed its own lawsuit seeking to block her case.
In a complaint filed in a New York state court in Manhattan, James said Amazon’s drive for faster growth and higher profits led to its “flagrant disregard” of steps needed to protect workers from the coronavirus at a Staten Island fulfillment center and a Queens distribution center, both in New York City.
James also accused Amazon of illegally retaliating when employees began to complain, including last March when it fired activist Christian Smalls purportedly for violating a paid quarantine when he led a protest over conditions at the Staten Island warehouse.
“Throughout the historic pandemic, Amazon has repeatedly and persistently failed to comply with its obligation to institute reasonable and adequate measures to protect its workers,” the lawsuit said.
“Amazon has cut corners in complying with the particular requirements that would most jeopardize its sales volume and productivity rates,” it added.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
39% progress of vaccination in three Yucatecan municipalities
Vaccination actions will continue this week.
-
Senator Ted Cruz photos boarding a plane to Cancun go viral
Why freeze in the dark with.
-
All schools in New Zealand will offer free period products
As part of efforts to end.
-
Merida’s Paso Deprimido will be raised.
The project, which will cost between.
-
Some social events will be reactivated in Yucatan in March.
Some social events will be reactivated.
-
Abrupt temperature drop expected in the Peninsula
Arrival of cold front will cause.
-
Chess and Honey “a healthy mind in a healthy body”
The phrase “a healthy mind in.
-
Monarch butterflies arrive in Mexico, just as every year during the winter
Majestic monarch butterflies fluttered through Mexico.
-
Mexico says rich countries must stop ‘hoarding’ COVID-19 vaccines
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on.
-
Watch Trump Plaza Hotel implosion (VIDEO)
On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27-degree.
Leave a Comment