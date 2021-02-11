Alert in Tanzania due to “strange disease” that causes death within hours.

The mystery illness in Tanzania reportedly kills 15 people, leaves victims vomiting blood.

TANZANIA (Agencies) – According to reports, at least 15 people have died and more than 50 others hospitalized in Tanzania from a “mystery” illness that causes patients to vomit blood.

Some of the patients, mostly male, died within hours of developing symptoms in the country’s southern Mbeya region, according to multiple media reportes.

Felista Kisandu, the local chief medical officer, said a team of experts had been dispatched to assess the patients and investigate the cause of their illness. “This problem has not been widespread,” Kisandu said. “It has happened in just a single administrative ward of Ifumbo where people vomit blood and die when they get to the hospital late.”

She said the cause of their illness has not yet been identified but that the Tanzanian Health Ministry “has ruled out an outbreak,” according to media outlets.

“Initial clinical examinations revealed the patients, mostly men, suffered from stomach ulcers and liver disease,” Kisandu said. “We have advised them to avoid illicit drinking brews, smoking cigarettes and other hard drinks.”

Authorities were testing water samples and patients’ blood for traces of mercury contamination. Meanwhile, Tanzania’s Health Minister Dorothy Gwajika ordered Kisandu’s suspension after she made her remarks. “For creating unnecessary panic among residents, I order Dr. Felista Kisandu’s employer to suspend her to pave the way for investigations by the Medical Council and submit the report to me within ten days,” Gwajika said.

Government officials said similar symptoms emerged in the area when people suffered from high fever and nausea and vomited blood in 2018. News of the mystery ailment comes about a month after President John Magufuli claimed COVID-19 had been stopped in its tracks — by the power of prayer.

“The powers of God have removed coronavirus in our country,” he said on Jan. 9, six weeks after the government stopped publicly updating virus data.

The number of cases has remained at 509 for six weeks, though opposition figures estimate that the actual numbers could be tens of thousands. The population has been urged to consume herbal remedies to fight the deadly bug by boosting immunity.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments