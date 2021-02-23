Airline industry app could open up quarantine-free travel

A new app to help travelers store and manage their certifications for Covid-19 tests and vaccines is set to launch next month.

The IATA Travel Pass is being developed by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the global trade association of which 290 airlines are a member.

The IATA hopes the free-to-use mobile app will be the key to reopening borders and getting the world flying again — without the need for quarantine.

Billing itself as “a global and standardized solution to validate and authenticate all country regulations regarding Covid-19 passenger travel requirements,” the Travel Pass app works in four ways.

First, there’s a global registry of health requirements, so passengers can check what’s needed in order to enter the destinations they hope to visit.

After that, travelers can check out the global registry of testing and vaccination centers so they can set up appointments before their departure.

Authorized labs and test centers can then securely share test and vaccination certificates with passengers through the app.

And finally, travelers can manage their digital identity for contactless travel: creating a digital version of their passport on their phone, receiving and sharing Covid-19 testing or vaccination certificates, and managing other travel documentation, too.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON CNN







