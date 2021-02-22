  • Feature,
  • Headlines,
  • News,
  • Peninsula,
  • Yucatan

    • Adios “heladez”

    By on February 22, 2021

    Chilly dawn, warm atmosphere, and clear skies are expected for Yucatan.

    MERIDA YUCATAN (CONAGUA) – Due to the effects of Cold Front No. 37 that will arrive weakly to the area in the afternoon, a cool dawn and a warm atmosphere and mostly clear skies are expected. Winds will blow from the east and northeast.

    Minimum temperatures expected are between 14 °C to 16 °C in the southern area, central cenotes belt and the former henequen zone. Temperatures are expected to be 17 °C to 19 °C in the rest of the state, including the city of Merida.

    Maximum temperatures would be 25 °C to 27 °C on the coast and 32 °C to 34 °C in the interior of the state.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO