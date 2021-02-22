Adios “heladez”

Chilly dawn, warm atmosphere, and clear skies are expected for Yucatan.
MERIDA YUCATAN (CONAGUA) – Due to the effects of Cold Front No. 37 that will arrive weakly to the area in the afternoon, a cool dawn and a warm atmosphere and mostly clear skies are expected. Winds will blow from the east and northeast.
Minimum temperatures expected are between 14 °C to 16 °C in the southern area, central cenotes belt and the former henequen zone. Temperatures are expected to be 17 °C to 19 °C in the rest of the state, including the city of Merida.
Maximum temperatures would be 25 °C to 27 °C on the coast and 32 °C to 34 °C in the interior of the state.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatecans need to value the local use of the Mayan language
It is important to preserve the.
-
Occupancy on Airbnb and vacation rentals surpasses hotels in Cancun
The vacation rentals (schemes such as Airbnb ) continue in.
-
Mexico returns to the ‘dark’ times of the CFE
AMLO’s government and its regrettable campaign.
-
Cold Front 37 will keep cool evenings and mornings in the Yucatan Peninsula
MÉRIDA, Yuc., February 22, 2021.- In.
-
AMLO says Mexico is living a “stellar” moment
According to US-based newspaper The Economist,.
-
Plane crash in Veracruz, Mexico leaves six dead
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Six members.
-
A mariachi band serenades Ted Cruz outside his home
A mariachi band was seen playing.
-
Mexico’s cumulative COVID-19 deaths: triple the “catastrophic scenario.”
The Ministry of Health reported that.
-
Irregularities in AMLO’s government for 67.498 billion pesos
The amount must be clarified by.
-
Progreso Ecological Police contributes to the protection of the white-tailed deer
Progreso, Yucatán (February 19, 2021).-The Chief.
Leave a Comment