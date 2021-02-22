Adios “heladez”

Chilly dawn, warm atmosphere, and clear skies are expected for Yucatan.

MERIDA YUCATAN (CONAGUA) – Due to the effects of Cold Front No. 37 that will arrive weakly to the area in the afternoon, a cool dawn and a warm atmosphere and mostly clear skies are expected. Winds will blow from the east and northeast.

Minimum temperatures expected are between 14 °C to 16 °C in the southern area, central cenotes belt and the former henequen zone. Temperatures are expected to be 17 °C to 19 °C in the rest of the state, including the city of Merida.

Maximum temperatures would be 25 °C to 27 °C on the coast and 32 °C to 34 °C in the interior of the state.

