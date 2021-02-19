Actress Rose McGowan is now permanent, she lives in the Yucatan Peninsula

Actress Rose McGowan is now a permanent resident of Mexico: ‘This is a really healing land here” she said.

“I just got my permanent residency card from Mexico, and I’m so grateful to have it. This is a really healing land here and it is truly magical,” she announced in an interview on the “The Dab Roast.”

The 47-year-old actress has been living in Mexico for almost a year. Back in early 2020, right after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, she headed south of the border.

“I’m in a place called Coba (on the Yucatan peninsula). I knew (COVID-19) was going to get really bad in America and I had a moment to figure out where I wanted to be. My lease was up in New York so I came here to Mexico where I’m living for a third of the price,” she explained on social media at the time. “It’s beautiful here.”

Since moving, she’s also found love. McGowan told Extra in October that she met a man named Ivan and they’ve been living together.

“His name is Ivan and he is from Northern Mexico… He’s just a beautiful human, a good man, and age-appropriate. He’s 41, so handsome. He looks to me kind of like a Latin movie star from the ’40s, but he’s so humble, just an honorable human, really supportive of me. And one of the greatest things… he does not know a lot about my weird world,” the “Charmed” star told the outlet.

