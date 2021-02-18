Abrupt temperature drop expected in the Peninsula

Arrival of cold front will cause rains and lower temperatures

MÉRIDA, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico)- Starting this Thursday evening, February 18, Yucatán will experience a change in temperature from hot to cold and rainy due to the arrival of cold front 36.

This cold front will reach the Yucatan Peninsula in the early hours of Friday, generating rains, and a “norte” of up to 70 kilometers per hour (km/h) and a drop in temperatures.

The trough induced over the Peninsula with which cold front “Max” is accompanied, will generate an increase in clouds and the potential for strong storms in northern, central and southern areas of the Peninsula, as well as scattered storms in the rest of the region throughout the day on Friday.

On the coast there will be swells of 2 to 3 meters high and the wind will begin to change from a northerly direction, increasing on Friday morning with speeds that could exceed 70 kilometers per hour (km/h).

Minimum temperatures expected for early this Thursday morning are 17 to 19 degrees for the southern cone, central cenotes belt and former henequen zone, and 20 to 24 degrees for the rest of the state, including the city of Merida.

