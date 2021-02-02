A yacht burns off Plaza la Isla in Cancun (VIDEO)

The fire originated from a short circuit in the boat.
A pleasure yacht caught fire in the Nichupté Lagoon in front of the Plaza La Isla in Cancun.
According to witnesses, the flames were caused by a short circuit, which was verified in the machinery of the boat; there were no victims to regret in the incident though.
According to local workers, the yacht left the pier in the aforementioned shopping center around 6:44 p.m. and was carrying 10 tourists inside to give them the traditional tour of the Nichupté lagoon.
However, a few meters into the lagoon, the craft began to catch fire, so boats from the site quickly rescued the visitors without any of them being affected by the fire.
Given this, a tanker from the Navy of Mexico arrived at the accident’s site, to fight the fire, which was near the dock of a private residential area.
Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the place, who attended to tourists, as well as police officers from the three levels of government.
Finally, the boat was completely consumed by the flames, but fortunately, no people resulted injured.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
