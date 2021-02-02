A yacht burns off Plaza la Isla in Cancun (VIDEO)

The fire originated from a short circuit in the boat.

A pleasure yacht caught fire in the Nichupté Lagoon in front of the Plaza La Isla in Cancun.

According to witnesses, the flames were caused by a short circuit, which was verified in the machinery of the boat; there were no victims to regret in the incident though. 00:0001:01

According to local workers, the yacht left the pier in the aforementioned shopping center around 6:44 p.m. and was carrying 10 tourists inside to give them the traditional tour of the Nichupté lagoon.

However, a few meters into the lagoon, the craft began to catch fire, so boats from the site quickly rescued the visitors without any of them being affected by the fire. 00:0000:40

Given this, a tanker from the Navy of Mexico arrived at the accident’s site, to fight the fire, which was near the dock of a private residential area.

Paramedics from the Mexican Red Cross arrived at the place, who attended to tourists, as well as police officers from the three levels of government. 00:0001:30

Finally, the boat was completely consumed by the flames, but fortunately, no people resulted injured.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments