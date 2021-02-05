803 kilos of cocaine seized in Mexico City

This seizure would be the largest in Mexico City.

MEXICO CITY (SEDENA) – Local and federal authorities achieved a seizure of 803 kilograms of cocaine in one-kilo packages during a search of a home in the Tlalpan district this afternoon.

Through his Twitter account, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) Omar García Harfuch detailed that during the raid, two subjects were also detained, and multiple weapons were located.

“Today @SEDENAmx @SSC_CDMX, and @FiscaliaCDMX, during a raid were secured approximately 800 kg of cocaine, 11 long weapons, four short weapons, and two detainees in @TlalpanAl. This translates into millions of doses that young people in our city will not consume,” the official wrote.

El día de hoy @SEDENAmx @SSC_CDMX, y @FiscaliaCDMX, durante un cateo fueron asegurados 800 kg de cocaína aproximadamente, 11 armas largas, 4 armas cortas y dos detenidos en @TlalpanAl. Esto se traduce en millones de dosis que no van a ser consumidas por jóvenes en nuestra ciudad pic.twitter.com/hLeGzmu1RG — Omar Garcia Harfuch (@OHarfuch) February 5, 2021

Through a joint statement from the Prosecutor’s Office, SSC and Sedena, they reported that the search and seizure of weapons and drugs are derived from intelligence work where they identified “a home where luxury vehicles were constantly entering and kept drugs and firearms, so SSC and FGJ officers reinforced reconnaissance patrols and fixed and mobile surveillance in the Coapa Super 4 neighborhood”.

It was detailed that the detainees are from the state of Sinaloa. Everything seized was handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, determining their legal status and continuing with the corresponding investigations. “The property was sealed and remained under police custody while the investigations continue,” he detailed.

So far, it is unknown to which criminal group the seized drugs belong. However, police sources indicated that the property is linked to “Don Agus,” a drug dealer who operates in the area, arrested on Wednesday night.

The seizure of almost a ton of cocaine would be the largest in Mexico City. After 557 kilograms of cocaine were discovered and seized on January 19, following the van’s overturning in the Lomas de Sotelo neighborhood in the Miguel Hidalgo district.

However, initially, there was talk of 1,200 kilograms of cocaine being seized, which, according to the Attorney General’s Office, was a drafting error on the Secretariat of Citizen Security.

