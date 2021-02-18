39% progress of vaccination in three Yucatecan municipalities

Vaccination actions will continue this week

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The State Health Secretary (SSY) informed that as of 3:00 p.m. this Wednesday, Feb. 17th, the application of the vaccines against the coronavirus that arrived in the State for the elderly population in the municipalities of Valladolid, Motul, and Conkal is 39 percent advanced.

That is, this percentage represents 6 thousand 78 doses applied of the 15,630 vaccines from AstraZeneca laboratory that arrived in Yucatan for people 60 years of age and older, from the 3 aforementioned municipalities and that began to be applied last February 15.

According to the last report generated, in Motul a total of 2,916 vaccines have been applied, while in Valladolid 2,122 doses have been administered and in Conkal a total of 1,040.

It should be remembered that the vaccination process is being carried out as follows: in the municipality of Motul, doses are being administered at the IMSS Hospital of the city, at the Health Center of the State Health Secretariat, and the Issste Family Medical Unit.

In Valladolid, the specific points are the Valladolid General Hospital, the Urban Health Center, and the IMSS and Issste Family Medical Units. In Conkal, the vaccination point is located at the IMSS Family Medical Unit.

The vaccination campaigns for seniors will continue this week, so the state agency reminds that in order to avoid crowds that could put seniors at risk, it is important not to go directly to these centers without an appointment, but to wait for a call from representatives of the federal government.

It is important to remember that the vaccines will be applied to the population that has been previously registered and selected through the Federal Government’s platforms, so the Federation is in charge of the planning and protocols of this vaccination and the State Government will only be supporting with these tasks.

