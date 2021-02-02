2% of the Merida population has been infected with Covid-19

As of today, two percent of the population of Mérida has already been confirmed as positive for Covid-19, revealed the Ministry of Health of Yucatán (SSY). This figure was reached after 11.5 months of the pandemic in the State.

Based on the Population and Housing Census of the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), in the state, there are 22 municipalities whose percentage of the population infected with Covid-19 exceeds one percent.

He revealed that the greatest problem is registered in the municipalities of San Felipe, followed by Valladolid, Cuncunul, Ticul, and Mérida.

Similarly, Mérida is among the five municipalities with the highest morbidity rate or number of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the SSY’s daily technical statement, 95 active confirmed cases of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) causing the Covid-19 disease were registered today, distributed in 18 municipalities, as well as 12 deaths registered in four towns, of which nine were from Mérida, and the rest from Dzoncauich, Maxcanú, and Umán.

349 days after the detection of the first case of Covid-19 in Yucatán, there are already 32,193 people infected with the lethal biological agent, with an age range of one month to 99 years.

For now, San Felipe is the municipality with the highest rate of morbidity from Covid-19, with a higher rate of five thousand infections per 100 thousand inhabitants.

That means that five percent of the population tested positive for the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) that causes the Covid-19 disease.

Even today, no municipality has an index higher than three percent, but there are four that have two percent and 17 more exceed one percent. Thus, there are 84 other municipalities with an index of less than one percent.

Currently, the morbidity rate of the state of Yucatan is 1,387.09 cases per 100 thousand infected, or it is equivalent to say 1.2906 percent of the total population has been infected.

The morbidity rate or index is defined as the number of infected people per 100,000 inhabitants in relation to the total population over a certain period of time.

According to statistics, the municipality of San Felipe has 5,288 percent of contagion per inhabitant.

In second place is Valladolid, with 2.6539 percent, Cuncunul with 2.217 percent, and Ticul with 2.1138 percent.

Likewise, in fifth place is the state capital with 2.0052 percent, and given the rapid increase in the pandemic, it would soon surpass Ticul.

While Tinum has 1.7165 percent; Buctzotz follows, with 1.6159 percent; Bokobá, 1.5528 percent; Temozón, 1.4808 percent, and Dzitás, 1.3948 percent.

Similarly, in the eleventh place is Sucilá, with 1.3347 percent; Tizimín, 1.3164 percent; Chapab, 1.2998 percent; Río Lagartos, 1.2582 percent, and Progreso, 1.1923 percent.

Even Chichimilá has 1.1376 percent; Umán, 1.1151 percent; Tekax, 1.1051 percent; Peto, 1.0865 percent; Uayma, 1.0737 percent; Kaua, 1.0573 percent, and Teabo, 1.0548 percent.

Curiously, given the growth of the population registered in Yucatán, Umán went from place 13 to 17 on this table, while Dzan stopped being part of the group with at least one percent, and currently has 0.9162 percentage.

This is the medical report for this Wednesday, February 24:

In recent days there has been a significant increase in hospital admissions, so we ask the population not to lower their guard and continue to act responsibly and follow health measures, to avoid compromising our hospital capacity and interrupting the process of economic reactivation .

Today 10,725 doses of Pfizer Coronavirus vaccines were received. These doses will be divided as follows: 2,925 will be for the first application to health personnel of the first level of care in the Health Centers of the SSY and family medical units of the IMSS and ISSSTE in the interior of the state; 2,925 for medical personnel from Covid areas that have already received the first application, and 4,875 for older adults from Umán.

On Sunday, February 14, 15,630 doses of the Coronavirus vaccine arrived in Yucatán. As recorded in the last cut made today, the advance is 93%. Older adults are being vaccinated in the municipalities of Valladolid, Motul and Conkal.

As we have pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 210 patients in public hospitals.

27,993 patients have already recovered: they do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 87% of the total registered infections, which is 32,193.

Today 95 new infections of Coronavirus were detected.

65 in Mérida,

4 in Umán,

3 in Chichimilá. in Motul, in Tizimín and in Valladolid,

2 in Mocochá and Tinum, and

1 in Acanceh, Akil, Dzitás, Hunucmá, Izamal, Kantunil, Sucilá, Tahmek, Tekit and Ticul.

Of the 32,193 positive cases, 274 are from another country or state.

Specifically, in Mérida, 19,889 people infected with Coronavirus have been diagnosed (accumulated cases as of February 23), living in:

5,708 in the North zone

5,357 in the East zone

1,870 in the Downtown area

2,710 in the South zone

4,244 in the Poniente area

Unfortunately, in this medical report we report 12 deaths:

1.- 47-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Obesity

2.- 76-year-old male from Mérida HAS / Asthma

3.- 53-year-old female from Umán HAS / DM

4.- 69 year-old female from Mérida HAS / DM

5.- 85-year-old male from Dzoncauich HAS / COPD

6.- Male 49 years of Mérida Liver disease

7.- Male 81 years of Maxcanú Without comorbidities

8.- 64-year-old male from Mérida HAS

9.- 67-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS

10.- 47-year-old male from Mérida Without comorbidities

11.- 62-year-old male from Mérida DM / HAS / IRC

12. Male 38 years of Mérida Obesity / HAS

Acronyms: SYSTEMIC ARTERIAL HYPERTENSION (SAH), DIABETES MELLITUS (DM) and CHRONIC KIDNEY INSUFFICIENCY (CRF).

In total, 3,427 people died from the Coronavirus.

Of the active cases, 563 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel; have mild symptoms.

As we already mentioned, 210 of the positive cases are in public hospitals and in total isolation. There are other patients awaiting diagnosis.

The age range of the cases is from 1 month to 99 years.

THE WEEKLY INDICATORS OF OUR STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT MARK IN ORANGE.

AS WE HAVE INFORMED, THE STATE HEALTH TRAFFIC LIGHT WILL BE PUBLISHED EVERY 15 DAYS FOR THE PURPOSE OF APPROVING PRESENTATION DATES WITH THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT’S QUINCENAL TRAFFIC LIGHT.







