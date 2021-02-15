15,630 doses to kick off the of State Vaccination Campaign

Mérida, Yucatan.- As previously announced by the State Government, on Sunday, Feb 14th, an initial shipment of 15,630 Aztraseneca doses arrived, which will be applied to older adults in Valladolid, Motul, and Conkal.

The state government reported that “the federal authority will call the people who will receive the vaccine by phone,” so they will work in coordination so that the vaccination plan follows efficiently and in an orderly manner.

Today, Monday, Feb. 15th, 2021; the state vaccionation campaign officially starts in Yucatan.

