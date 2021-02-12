With new smart traffic lights, urban mobility will be improved in Mérida

-The Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure in Mérida carried out by the State Government with the City of Mérida, contemplates, with the use of cutting-edge technology, the installation of 321 controllers that will operate in 1,234 existing traffic lights to convert them smart and create better and safer urban mobility.

-In addition, 2,646 new pedestrian traffic lights will be installed in crosswalks that already have traffic lights, which will contribute to streamlining traffic, among other benefits to safer mobility for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers.

-The traffic lights of Mérida is the most advanced project in Mexico and is built with cutting-edge technology that will be synchronized from the SSP’s C5i with an adaptive traffic control system in real-time.

The Mérida traffic light project that is included within the Joint Program for the Improvement of Mobility and Road Infrastructure in Mérida, recently presented by the Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal and the mayor of Mérida, Renán Barrera Concha, and which belongs to the Mérida 2050 Agenda, is the most advanced in Mexico and is built with cutting-edge technology that together makes up an adaptive traffic control system synchronized from the C5i of the SSP in real-time that will allow prioritizing emergency vehicles, security and public transport, avoiding this form, congestion.

