Progreso mayor promotes “Give Love to Yucatan” initiative

The Progreso city council joins efforts with civil organizations and the private initiative through the “Give love to Yucatán” (“Dale amor a Yucatan“), strategy to clean mangrove areas and beaches in the municipality and thereby prevent solid waste from reaching and contaminating the Yucatan coast.

Progreso, Yucatán (January 30, 2021).- The Progreso city council headed by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi joined the initiative “Give love to Yucatán” this Saturday, Jan. 30th, promoted by the Clean Rivers organization, with the commitment to preserve the bodies of surface water, cenotes, beaches, and groundwater all over the state through cleaning, maintenance and bioremediation.

For this reason, the mayor went from the sheltered port in Chuburná Puerto to give the flag to start this campaign, which was also accompanied by Mabel Aguirre Quinto, deputy director of Ecology, as well as Carlos Sáenz Sánchez, head of PROLIMPIA and Gaudencio Cab Ek, commissioner of the town.

After the formal act, headed by Sayda Rodriguez Gomez Melina, Secretary of Sustainable Development of the State Government, and Eduardo Negrete Cué, president of the recovery of clean river basins AC, they proceeded to collect solid waste in the mangroves covering an area of ​​1.8 km.

“From the beginning of this administration, we committed ourselves to create a clean and sustainable municipality, since previously the natural spaces were full of garbage, to this day they are already free of waste since we have been working intensely for just over two years in the recovery of mangroves and beaches through different strategies.

It should be noted that “Give love to Yucatán” is a strategy that includes cleaning 26 beaches and mangroves in the State, of which 6 belong to the municipality of Progreso, such as the ports of Chicxulub, Chelem, Progreso and the fishing area in Yucalpetén, for which Zacarías Curi thanked the interest in preserving natural wealth and a resource as important as water, as well as considering the municipality to carry out the brigades.

“We are in the best disposition to collaborate with you, because we are a conscious and active government that also fights to stop pollution, through various fronts we continue to create strategies that help us to be a more sustainable municipality, that is why they will always count with our support to carry out these types of actions that benefit us all ”.

The event was also attended by María José Evia from the Fundación del Empresarial Yucateco AC, Fernando Méndez Alfaro, a businessman from the Esmeralda Brewing brewing company, as well as Enna Esquivel León, from the Universidad Privada de la Península and Claudia Pacheco, from Grupo Caracoles.







