Yucatecan senator demands to undertake actions for the protection of the sea snail

Senator Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín undertook measures for the Mexican authorities to protect and publicize the actions they carry out to preserve various species of sea snails, especially the so-called “pink snail” which is an endangered species.

In the session of the Permanent Commission of Congress that was held virtually, Ramírez Marín presented a Point of Agreement in which he exhorted the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) and the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) to inform them of the actions they have taken to protect these species, but also to immediately reinforce the surveillance in the commercialization of marine fauna remains and stones from the coastal littorals, especially the “Strombus Gigas or Queen Conch”.

According to the text presented by the Yucatecan politician, this species of sea snail is among the threatened species of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (CITES), and its disappearance would have devastating effects. in the marine ecosystem of the Yucatan Peninsula.

Jorge Carlos Ramírez Marín (Photo: Reporteros Hoy)

The quality of the Yucatecan coasts was classified by the National Coastal Resilience Laboratory as “fair”, in a general aspect, however, it is classified as “bad” in the cases of Progreso, Chicxulub and Telchac; “Regular” for Celestún and Sisal; and only Dzilam de Bravo, San Felipe and Río Lagartos are in the “good” range, hence the urgency to take immediate measures so that levels do not continue to degrade.

“The Queen Conch feeds on algae and detritus in its adulthood, while in its youth, it feeds on seagrass and microalgae. In both stages it contributes to the health of the ecosystem, influencing benthic productivity and regulating seagrass ”, Ramírez Marín details in the text.

On the other hand, the legislator explains that goal number 14 of the United Nations (UN) 2030 Agenda establishes that nations must “conserve and sustainably use the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development. ”.

In order to protect the natural heritage of the Mexican coasts, according to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna and the 2030 Agenda, Ramírez Marín presented the Point of Agreement that will be analyzed by Congress for approval.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments