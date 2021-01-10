Yucatan is ready for the first stage of the vaccination campaign

Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal headed this day the session of the State Vaccination Council before the start of the implementation of the vaccine application strategy for COVID-19, with which Yucatán prepares for the first stage of this plan.
Accompanied by military authorities, as well as representatives of health institutions and state research centers, Vila Dosal chaired this meeting that aimed to strengthen coordination ties between state health institutions, standardize criteria and bases for vaccination, so that the process runs as orderly and efficiently as possible.
“On the subject of vaccination, there can be no political interests, we all have to do our part so this can be a fast and efficient vaccination, that allows our health personnel to be certain that they will be safe, that they will not be infecting their family and that they will be able to continue fighting the great battle that they are fighting at the forefront of this pandemic in all hospitals”, stated the Governor.
In the act held at the International Congress Center, Vila Dosal indicated that the historical challenge of vaccinating so many people in such a short period of time requires coordinated and inter-institutional work, for which he reiterated that the State Government makes all its infrastructure and equipment available to carry out this strategy.
In that sense, the Governor asked the participating institutions to get to work immediately, because according to the Federation’s schedule, the first vaccines would be arriving in the state as of January 12. “There is no time to lose, we all have to put in a significant effort.”
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
More “heladez” in Yucatan. Two cold fronts coming next week.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
-
Identity of alleged US Capitol attackers revealed on social media.
After the FBI asked for help.
-
AMLO Mentally Ill – becomes Trending Topic in Twitter.
Saturday morning, the hashtag #AMLOEnfermermoMental -AMLO.
-
Democrats push toward second Trump impeachment… but, what about Republicans?
ared with these individuals and there.
-
First-ever transgender candidate to run for mayor in Yucatán
Representing the Party of the Democratic.
-
Progreso’s Boardwalk clean-up crew in constant operation
Progreso, Yucatán, January 9, 2021. “Every.
-
Yucatán Archaeological Tourism down by 66% in 2020
“The influx to museums and archaeological.
-
CDMX at its highest level of hospitalization since the start of the pandemic
On Friday, January 8th, Mexico City.
-
More than 300 businesses sanctioned for non-compliance with health regulations.
In 2020, 315 businesses were suspended.
-
A difficult quarter is expected for the Yucatan hotel industry.
MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) –.
Leave a Comment