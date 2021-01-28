Yucatan Governor invites counterparts to join in the purchase of Covid vaccines

Within the framework of the 60th ordinary meeting of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal invited the other 31 states to join, regardless of the political party or group of Governors to which they belong, to a joint purchase of Coronavirus vaccines, but stressed that this will not be easy in the short term, since the production of pharmaceutical companies is committed to national governments.

“The Coronavirus pandemic is a public health emergency that is far from any political issue. It would be very good and we would have a better chance of getting vaccines if we could all work as a team, exchange information, and thus avoid intermediaries as well. We know that this will not be easy since demand exceeds international supply and production is already compromised for the Federal Governments ”, Vila Dosal stated during the meeting that was held virtually.

When elaborating on the subject, Mauricio Vila, who is also the coordinator of the Conago Health Commission, pointed out that working as a team on this issue allows greater negotiating power with pharmaceutical companies, as he stated: “it is not the same as a state probably wants to buy only 100,000 or 200,000 vaccines, so if all the states could come together, and express their interest in acquiring millions of vaccines, we can the Pharmaceuticals attention”.

After the approach made by Vila Dosal, the Governors of Zacatecas, Alejandro Tello Cristerna; Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat Hinojosa and from Baja California Sur, Carlos Mendoza David, considered this invitation as viable, since with this the states would contribute to supporting the federal government’s vaccination plan to make it more agile for the benefit of the population’s health.

