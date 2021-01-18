Yucatan governor demands greater punishment for those who commit femicide

During his annual report of results, Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatán, reported that in adherence to his campaign commitment to respect and promote the rights of women, this coming Monday, January 18th, he will send an initiative to the State Congress to sanction more harshly the crime of femicide, particularly when whether it is a minor or there is a family or sentimental relationship, among other aggravating factors.

The governor also said that a higher financial penalty will be imposed to prevent the cessation of this crime, however, he highlighted the reduction in violence and crime during this year.

A total of 10 attempted femicides were committed in Yucatán, just between January and October 2020, six consummated and four attempted, according to official information from the State Attorney General’s Office.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments