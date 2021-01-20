Yucatan Covid death toll over 3,300 count

The Ministry of Health reported that the number of deaths from Coronavirus amounted to 3,335 and 60 new infections were detected in the state of Yucatan during the last 24 hours.

On Tuesday, January 19th, 314 positive cases of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) accumulated from the last three weeks were reflected on the federal platform, as a result of the implementation of rapid antigen tests, which were not previously reflected.

With those detected and accumulated, there is total of 374 cases.

Eight deaths were reported, of which three are men and four women in an age range of 52 to 81 years.

His main diseases were systemic arterial hypertension, diabetes mellitus, obesity, chronic kidney failure, and heart disease.

Of the 28,428 confirmed cases, 24 thousand 327 have already recovered: they do not present symptoms nor can they infect.

845 are stable, isolated, constantly monitored by SSY medical personnel, with mild symptoms.

218 of the confirmed cases are hospitalized and in total isolation.

The age range of confirmed cases is from 1 month to 99 years.

Source: Yucatan Health Secretariat

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







