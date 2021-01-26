World leaders send AMLO good wishes

Two days after President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced that he suffers from Covid-19, the Secretary of the Interior (Segob), Olga Sánchez Cordero, thanked and recognized the samples of the Mexican people, as well as Heads of State and international organizations with him Federal executive.

When leading the morning conference from the National Palace, the official highlighted the expressions of affection that the president has received, including from former presidents of Mexico and leaders of different parties, to express their support in his fight against SARS-CoV-2.

“To thank the people of Mexico for their expressions of support to the president through social networks, the media … but always wishing him a speedy recovery,” he said.

Sánchez Cordero reported that among the Heads of State who have expressed their solidarity are the President of the United States, Joe Biden; the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau; the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel; the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández; the president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, among others.

He also mentioned the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, who “expressed his solidarity and good wishes,” on a telephone conversation with López Obrador to delve into the bilateral relationship and access to the vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V.

Sánchez Cordero explained that even in confinement, the president continues in a normal way, and at a distance, with his work for the benefit of the population.

President López Obrador had mild symptoms, tested positive for Covid-19, and his condition is reported as stable.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments