Vila Dosal says vaccination in Yucatan should begin in Mérida

After the State Government reported that on January 12 the first vaccines against the coronavirus will arrive in Yucatan; governor Vila Dosal asked the Federation for the police and paramedics of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) to be included among the personnel who will receive the vaccine in the first stage.

In a statement it was noted that after hearing the vaccination strategy of the Federal Government, the State Government requested that among the health personnel to be vaccinated, workers from private hospitals, the Red Cross and also the police officers and SSP paramedics, who are the first to treat patients with coronavirus and transfer them to hospitals.

As we announced, as of January 12, it is estimated that vaccines against Covid-19 will begin to arrive in Yucatán and the rest of the states of the country, which will be applied to health personnel in areas that treat the disease .

During a virtual meeting called by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, in his capacity as coordinator of the Executive Health Commission of the National Conference of Governors (Conago), with officials of the Government of Mexico it was mentioned that the first phase of the vaccination strategy against The coronavirus in Yucatán will develop from January 12 to February 1.

It is estimated that 27,300 vaccines will arrive for health personnel and first the personnel of the Covid-19 areas will be vaccinated and then the others.

Vaccination scheme against the coronavirus in Yucatan

Based on the schedule, it is expected that from January 12 to 18, 10 thousand 725 vaccines will reach the state; While from 19 to 25 of the same month, another 6,825, and from January 26 to February 1, 9,750 more, which makes a total of 27,300.

After serving health and emergency personnel, the strategy is designed to first serve older adults, people with comorbidity (obesity, diabetes mellitus, systemic arterial hypertension, asthma, cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, chronic kidney disease, among others) and teaching personnel in face-to-face classes in states with a green epidemiological traffic light.

The vaccines are stored and distributed through a logistical operation in charge of the Secretaries of National Defense (Sedena) and the Navy, as well as the National Guard, in coordination with the state governments







