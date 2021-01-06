Valladolid Zentik Project Restaurant catches fire

Valladolid, Yucatán (January 5, 2021). – A short circuit would have been the cause of the fire in the palapa of the restaurant “Zentik Project”, located on Calle 30 between 27 and 29 in the Fernando Novelo neighborhood of this city.
At the scene of the events, municipal police officers arrived who, together with firefighters from the Public Security Secretariat and local workers, put down the incident.
Several minutes had to pass for the emergency forces to fully control the fire, which completely burned the palapa of the restaurant and caused damage to other structures.
The owner of the place indicated that, apparently, the cause of the fire was a short circuit; Luckily there were no injured people.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
