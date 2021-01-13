USA will ask for COVID test to passengers entering by air

This order will go into effect on January 26, according to U.S. authorities.
UNITED STATES (CDC) – Those who decide to travel to the United States by plane must present a negative test for COVID, carried out in the three days prior to the flight.
This was announced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on January 12. “Testing does not eliminate all risks, but when combined with a quarantine period and everyday precautions such as wearing a mask and social distance, it can make travel safer,” said CDC Director Robert Redfield. This order will take effect on January 26, according to U.S. authorities.
CDC argued that in light of the emergence of new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the “evidence of increased transmissibility of some of these variants,” it will require passengers to wear a mask to stop the spread of the virus while vaccinating the U.S. population”.
Under the measure, passengers will be required to provide airlines with written documentation of the laboratory test result (on paper or electronic copy) or the document showing that they have recovered from COVID-19.
“Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or the recovery documentation before boarding. If a passenger fails to provide documentation of a negative or recovery test or chooses not to perform a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger,” CDC said.
