US Congress set to certify Joe Biden victory amid pro-Trump protests

If the Democrats win both they will gain effective control of the Senate – something that will help Mr. Biden push forward his agenda after he is inaugurated as president on 20 January.

What will happen in Congress?

The two houses of Congress – the House of Representatives and the Senate – will hold a joint session on Wednesday, where they will open sealed certificates from the 50 US states containing a record of their electoral votes.

Under the US system, voters cast their ballots for “electors”, who in turn formally vote for the candidates weeks after the election. Mr. Biden received 306 votes under the electoral college system, to Trump’s 232.

The proceedings are scheduled to begin at 13:00 local time (1800 GMT).

Bipartisan representatives from the two chambers will read out the results on Wednesday and do an official count.

There is a split in the Republican party, with dozens of House Republicans and a smaller group of Senators expected to object to the count from some of the key swing states.

Ted Cruz is leading a group of about a dozen senators calling for a 10-day delay to audit unsubstantiated allegations of election fraud.

Mr. Pence – who as president of the Senate is due to declare Mr. Biden the winner – earlier said he welcomed this move.

He stopped short of repeating allegations of fraud but his chief of staff said Mr. Pence shared what he called “the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities”.