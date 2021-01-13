Two Merida nurses the first to receive vaccine in Yucatan

Mérida, Yucatán, January 13, 2021.- Nurse María Andrea Ventura Cauich, who since the beginning of the pandemic has been working in the Covid area of ​​the General Hospital “Dr. Agustín O’Horán ”, became the first worker in the health sector in Yucatán who provides her services in these places to receive the Coronavirus vaccine, a procedure that Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal confirmed and that marked the simultaneous beginning of the strategy of vaccination in this and 15 other hospitals and clinics in the state.

Ventura Cauich, a nurse with 35 years of service in this hospital who was assigned to the Covid area, has remained in the care of patients infected with the virus since the pandemic began, even having the possibility of being absent with an official license due to their age. However, the love of her profession made her remain in the care of the health of the Yucatecans.

“I feel very happy and proud, the truth is, I do want to be vaccinated, this is a good measure, especially for those of us in the Covid area. Since March to date I have not been infected, I feel very well and I am grateful because the vaccine has arrived for the health sector, ”the nurse told Vila Dosal.

The woman commented that since her family found out that the first to be vaccinated would be the health personnel, they supported her to apply the dose, since that represents tranquility for her and them, but above all that it will be possible to continue helping and serving those who need it most.

“This is a hope for everyone, I tell the population not to hesitate when the vaccination arrives for them, while at this time I ask them to continue taking care of themselves and not to lower their guard,” said Ventura Cauich.

In the same way, his partner Pedro Pablo Chel Yah has remained at the forefront of the fight against Coronavirus since the first cases and was only absent when they were infected with the virus and, once recovered, returned to the service. His attitude is noteworthy, since at no time did he request an area change.

