Two arrested for “rigging” ATM machines in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (January 29th, 2021).- As The Yucatan Times reported on Thursday, January 28th, a user posted on Facebook that she went to a branch of a banking institution located in Circuito Colonias to withdraw money, but when carrying out the operation the ATM machine did not deliver the cash as it normally does.

This citizen report triggered a police investigation work from the SSP’s video surveillance system and field units, in order to capture those responsible for “rigging” the ATM machines.

And this highly effective police investigation work using the video surveillance system and field units of the Ministry of Public Security (SSP) resulted in the prompt capture of two subjects who were setting traps in ATMs across Merida.

With a metal ruler inserted in the banknote dispensing slot, they made it look like the device was not able to supply cash, and when the cardholder was gone, the criminals removed the traps and took the money.

Thanks to the several reports on this type of crime, the State Police implemented the search and capture operation of the alleged perpetrators, in a task force that involves the Police Monitoring and Intelligence Unit (Umipol) of the SSP and the field units, as well as the State Investigation Police (PEI).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments