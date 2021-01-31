Trump parts ways with five lawyers handling his Impeachment defense.

The departure includes his lead lawyer, Butch Bowers, just little more than week before his Senate trial is set to begin.
FLORIDA United States (Times Media Mexico) – Donald Trump’s impeachment defense attorneys have left a week before his trial is set to begin due to a disagreement over his legal strategy, according to The New York Times.
The situation becomes a significant issue to the already dramatic development in the second impeachment trial for Trump, who has struggled to find lawyers willing to take his case. Now, with legal briefs due next week and a trial set to begin only days later, Trump is clinging to his election fraud charade and suddenly finds himself without legal representation.
Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier are no longer on the team. The New York Times and CNN published that a source familiar with the changes said it was a mutual decision for both to leave the legal team. As the lead attorney, Bowers assembled the team.
According to another source familiar with the changes, Josh Howard, a North Carolina attorney who was recently added to the team, has also left. Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris, from South Carolina, are no longer involved with the case, either.
No other attorneys have announced they are working on Trump’s impeachment defense. A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he’s left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard.
People familiar with the case said that the legal team was not paid nor given any advance fees, and a letter of intent was never signed.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
