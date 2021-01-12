Trump heads to Texas to visit the border wall

ABC News.- President Donald Trump will break his silence as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border near Alamo, Texas, Tuesday — days after he was cut off from supporters when his Twitter account was permanently suspended.
Apart from posting video on his Twitter page on Thursday, the president has remained behind closed doors at the White House — spending his final days in office out of the public eye.
“President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told reporters ahead of the visit.
In the wake of last week’s riot at the Capitol, the president is facing renewed calls from congressional Democrats to be removed from office. The House is poised to pass an impeachment resolution this week charging the president with incitement of insurrection. If the House successfully impeaches Trump and the Senate convicts the president, he could be barred from seeking future public office — even if Congress acts after he leaves office.
The wall, which became a pet project of the president and central focus of his failed campaign for reelection, could stand as a lasting legacy for Trumpism.
President-elect Joe Biden has signaled he will halt future construction of the border wall after taking office on Jan. 20. While the White House boasts that Trump has completed 400 miles of the border wall, the total includes construction to replace existing barriers along the border.
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez blasted Trump ahead of the visit to his district and urged elected officials not to join the president on his trip.
