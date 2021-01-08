Tourist vacations in Puerto Vallarta despite knowing he is infected with COVID-19

A 26-year-old man was treated by Civil Protection elements on Playa Los Muertos, in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico; with symptoms of COVID-19.
While walking along Playa Los Muertos, the young man had trouble breathing, so they requested medical attention.
The man, originally from Puebla and identified as José Manuel, explained that three days before traveling he was diagnosed with COVID-19, and was transferred to the IMSS clinic 170 to receive medical attention.
Despite having put tourists and workers in Puerto Vallarta at risk, the man was charged with any crime or sanction, because his individual guarantees marked in article 16 of the Constitution would be violated, explained Salvador Segura Ibarra, coordinator of Health Services of the VIII Sanitary Region.
Source: PVDN
