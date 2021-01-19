Tourism authorities want to turn Maní “Pueblo Mágico” into a brand

The municipal tourism authorities of Mání, Yucatan want the town to have its own identity and to position it at the top of minds.

“Maní, the place where everything happened” is the motto of the logo of the Maní tourist brand, which was presented on January 15th. The municipality recently named Pueblo Mágico wants to position the name on the minds of national and international visitors.

Yoshua Valle Burgos, Director of Culture and Tourism of the Maní City Council, explained that the fact of having a tourist brand encourages the municipality to have its own identity as a Magical Town.

“This step contributes more to the tourism sector and that people know that Maní has ​​more than gastronomy and that there is more to know besides the convent of San Miguel Arcángel,” he explained.

The intention is that the image of the tourist brand is used by the City Council, but to a greater extent by the inhabitants themselves and they capture it in their brochures and flyers.

The logo of the brand contemplates the image of the embroidery, the history, and the culture that the municipality has.

“We want the municipality to have a unique identity. It is a logo that connects with the past, but that looks to the future. We want this to mean progress for the municipality of Maní ”, he added.

Regardless of whether the City Council administration is nearing completion, the tourism brand is permanently valid, that is, it is an identity that future municipal administrations may use.

“The tourism brand belongs to the people of the municipality and above all, it will serve so that those who visit us have a unique experience and find a difference between the other municipalities,” Yoshua pointed out.

The presentation of the tourism brand took place last weekend and the Secretary of State Tourism, Michelle Fridman went to Maní to accompany Mayor Aarón Interián Bojórquez, who, in an event with little attendance to avoid crowding, presented the options and means in which the brand can be used.

