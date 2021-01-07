Three arrested for drug possession in Cozumel

Two foreign men along with a Mexican woman tried to enter Cozumel carrying marijuana but were detected by a trained dog and detained by the National Guard.
The subjects went through the San Miguel dock checkpoint around 9 PM but were marked by a K-9 unit. Because it is a federal compound, it was members of the National Guard who carried out the review and found the drug.
Preliminary sources mention that the foreigners were carrying between three and five bags of marijuana, as well as a pipe (the exact weight was not mentioned by the National Guard officers).
The three people were detained by the National Guard, which transferred them to the State Attorney General’s Office to be processed.
The discovery of the drug generated police mobilization around the dock, although the situation was always under control.
The nationality of the two men arrested was not revealed by the local authorities.
Source: The Riviera Maya Times
