The US says there is uncertainty about Mexico’s regulatory process, especially in the energy sector

The administration of Donald Trump warned Mexico that it is violating the new treaty between Mexico, the United States, and Canada (USMCA), and is risking hundreds of millions of dollars in US investments due to its energy policies, just days before Joe Biden assumes the Presidency of the United States.

In a letter sent to Mexican authorities on January 11th, the secretaries of state, Michael Pompeo; Energy, Dan Brouillette, and Commerce, Wilbur Ross, point out that the policies of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador “have created significant uncertainty about Mexico’s regulatory process, especially in the energy sector, and have damaged the general investment climate. ” from the country.

In the letter addressed to the Secretaries of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard; Energía, Rocío Nahle, and Economía, Tatiana Clouthier, from Mexico, adds that according to information made public, the authorities “have allegedly given instructions to block permits for private energy sector projects and exercise their regulatory authority in favor of state-owned energy companies “.

“If this is true, it would be deeply disturbing and raises concerns about Mexico’s commitment to the USMCA,” the US secretaries added.

