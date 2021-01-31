The Secretariat of Public Safety fined 60 citizens who were driving after 11:30 pm.

MÉRIDA Yucatan (SSP) – The Secretariat of Public Security (SSP) applied 60 fines to drivers who drove after 11:30 p.m. on Friday and until before 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to a State Government bulletin, police officers also authorized the circulation of 28 vehicles during the day. Their drivers proved that it was an emergency, mainly due to health issues.

This was due to the “Regulation of the State Traffic and Road Law,” which considers vehicular traffic during these hours as a serious infraction because of the health emergency.

The fine for vehicular traffic outside the hours of restriction to mobility ranges from 44 to 56 UMA’s or Unidades de Medida y Actualización (Units of Measurement and Actualization) has a value of 89.62 pesos per unit.

That is, from 3,943 to 5,000 pesos, and, depending on the seriousness, the driver’s license or vehicle may be retained. This is based on the modification made to the Regulations of the State Traffic and Road Law.

The monetary resources collected from the fines mentioned above will be used to acquire protective equipment for doctors, nurses, and other health workers who work in the Covid area.

