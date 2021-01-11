The new strain of coronavirus is identified in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

A 56-year-old man who arrived in Matamoros via Mexico City was confirmed with the new strain of Covid-19.
CIUDAD VICTORIA Tamaulipas (Times Media Mexico) – Gloria Molina Gamboa, Secretary of Health of Tamaulipas, confirmed the new strain’s coronavirus B117, was found in an international traveler who arrived in the state last December 29th.
Through a press release, it was informed that a 56-year-old man who arrived in Matamoros from Mexico City was confirmed with the new strain of Covid-19. According to the regulations, the federation was requested to process the sample.
The result of the tests was positive for the new variant of SARS-CoV-2, which appeared for the first time in the United Kingdom in mid-September, which has become the predominant variant in that country.
Molina Gamboa said they immediately followed up with the travelers and flight crew. So far, they have tested negative.
He called for extreme preventive measures such as the use of facemasks, frequent hand washing, and staying home as long as possible since, he said, the B117 mutation has been confirmed to be more contagious than the original strain.
