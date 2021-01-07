The “heladez” returns to the Yucatan.

Tekax, Tzucacab, Peto, and part of Oxkutzcab will be the coldest places in Yucatan. In the center of the state, temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees, while the coastal zone will register 17 to 19 degrees.

MERIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – With the entry of the 25th cold front in the early hours of January 8, it will cause minimum temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees for the south of the state, the State Coordination of Civil Protection (Procivy) recommends that the population take shelter and avoid sudden temperature changes.

According to the agency’s monitoring system, Tekax, Tzucacab, Peto, and part of Oxkutzcab will be the coldest places in Yucatan. In the center of the state, temperatures will range from 13 to 15 degrees, while the coastal zone will register 17 to 19 degrees.

The frontal system will be accompanied by a moderate north and a mass of cold air. Its influence will cause moderate rain, an increase in the waves, and a decrease in temperature, according to the head of Procivy, Enrique Alcocer Basto, who called for measures to protect vulnerable populations, such as sheltering children and the elderly, as well as protecting them from blizzards.

Similarly, the official recommended consuming plenty of liquids, fruits, and vegetables with vitamins A and C and avoiding lighting fires inside homes since they constitute a risk of poisoning by carbon monoxide inhalation.

He assured that the agency in charge would continue to study the weather conditions, information that will be shared through official channels. Regarding the meteorological event’s effects, northern winds of 45 to 55 kilometers per hour (km/h) are expected in the coastal area, with waves of 2 to 2.5 meters and breezes of 35 to 45 km/h in the interior of the state.

Due to a prefrontal waterway, Procivy anticipates low to moderate rain with showers during the afternoon and evening of Thursday, January 7.

