Cozumel, Q.R. — An American tourist has died of likely respiratory complications while swimming in the southern coastal area of the island of Cozumel. The body of the man was seen floating in the sea by the captain of a passing vessel Beep Exposure.

Captain Francisco Bacelis Chan said he had returned to the coast and was docking at the Sandollar pier when he spotted the body. In his testimony, he explained to authorities that upon seeing the man, he went to help while requesting assistance from emergency personnel.

Paramedics responded to the call, however, they arrived only to pronounce the man. Police were also called to the scene to cordon off the area since the death had been confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old D.K. from Dallas, Texas. His partner, 48-year-old M.K. told police the pair had been in Cozumel for vacation.

