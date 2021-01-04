Texas tourist drowns while swimming off Cozumel coast

Cozumel, Q.R. — An American tourist has died of likely respiratory complications while swimming in the southern coastal area of the island of Cozumel. The body of the man was seen floating in the sea by the captain of a passing vessel Beep Exposure.
Captain Francisco Bacelis Chan said he had returned to the coast and was docking at the Sandollar pier when he spotted the body. In his testimony, he explained to authorities that upon seeing the man, he went to help while requesting assistance from emergency personnel.
Paramedics responded to the call, however, they arrived only to pronounce the man. Police were also called to the scene to cordon off the area since the death had been confirmed.
The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old D.K. from Dallas, Texas. His partner, 48-year-old M.K. told police the pair had been in Cozumel for vacation.
Source: riviera-maya-news.com
Comments
more recommended stories
-
30% off on property tax payment during January
The payment of the property tax.
-
Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican authorities.
-
In Mexico, shuttered shelters hit migrants as pandemic rages
SALTILLO, Mexico (Reuters) – Dozens of.
-
Americans have been escaping to Mexico to avoid COVID-19 restrictions back home
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans have.
-
Issste Mérida doctors among the first to receive the vaccine in Yucatán
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN, January 4, 2021.- The.
-
SAT (Mexican IRS) is going after professionals, SMEs, and defaulters in 2021.
The Association of Public Accountants warned.
-
Merida businessmen see a difficult panorama for 2021
The restrictions that still exist affect.
-
The Trump tapes: US President orders Georgia election official to ‘find’ votes and cancel Biden’s win
Donald Trump pressured Georgia’s Republican secretary.
-
Two passengers were taken to the hospital as soon as they landed in Merida
A passenger who arrived at the.
-
Japan considers declaring COVID-19 emergency
Japan is considering issuing a new.
Leave a Comment