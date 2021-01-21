Tech “Big Boys” declare support for President Biden

Apple, Google, and Twitter have publicly announced their support for Biden’s move to reform immigration and give non-citizens a chance to get American citizenship.

Biden signed 17 executive orders on January 20, his first day in office, with one of them addressing immigration reform. The orders extended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for another four years and also overturns the travel bans imposed by Trump’s administration on mostly Muslim-majority countries including one on Nigeria.

In a statement, Apple’s CEO, Tim Cook, said “We welcome President Biden’s commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform that reflects the American values of justice, fairness and dignity. This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to the opportunity this country has long fostered.”

Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, also tweeted, “We applaud @POTUS‘s quick action on COVID relief, the Paris Climate Accord, and immigration reform. Google has supported action on these important issues and we look forward to working with the new administration to help the US recover from the pandemic and grow our economy.”

Twitter also tweeted in support, saying, “DACA Executive Order signed this evening delivers hope for #Dreamers. Diversity makes the US, our company, and our world better.”

