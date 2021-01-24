State government delivers 600 sacks of sorghum seed and 250 of sugar to farmers

Tekax, Yucatán (January 23, 2021).- Producers from the Southern Cone of the state received sorghum seeds and sacks of sugar from the State government, which will help them to re-sow their farmland after the effects of storms and hurricanes.

On the instructions of governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the head of the Rural Development Secretariat (Seder), Jorge Díaz Loeza, went to the local Union of Agricultural Ejidos of the Southern Cone, where he delivered 150 sacks of sorghum seeds and 100 sacks of sugar in benefit of men and women who are engaged in agricultural activity.

Similarly, the state official visited the headquarters of the Association of Mixed Agricultural Producers of the South of Yucatan (Apromasy), where he delivered 150 sacks of sugar to the beekeepers of this organization; and then he paid a visit to the Union of Ejidos for the Forestry and Industrial Agricultural Progress of the South of the state, where 100 sacks of sorghum were distributed; and, finally, the organization Regional Fund for Indigenous Development “Emiliano Zapata”, received 350 sacks of sorghum.

The Seder reported that with the bags of sorghum seed delivered, an area of ​​900 hectares can be sown, which will help to sustain the producers and their families.

For the producer Sebastián Caamal Contreras, from the Kantemó police station in Tekax, this aid is of great benefit to the farmers who were unable to produce last year as a result of the floods caused by the 3 tropical storms and 2 hurricanes, and they do not have money to invest in their lands.

“These sacks of sorghum that the State Government sends us are of great help to the people of the countryside and even more so in these difficult times,” said the farmer.

Sebastián said that he has been working in the fields for more than 30 years, however, due to the floods he lost part of the corn and cassava harvest, so now he will take advantage of this same land to sow sorghum seed since the earth is still wet.

When speaking, the head of the Seder stated that the field is the only activity in the world that has not stopped and cannot be stopped because, thanks to the work of the men and women who work the land, food arrives at the tables of every home in Mexico.

“Farmers are the hope because they are creating jobs and producing the food we eat, which is a priority, with the delivery of sorghum seed, the producers will be able to take advantage of the humidity of the surface to work one more harvest cycle of this legume ”, said Díaz Loeza.

The state official concluded that despite the budget cuts, the State Government has not stood idly by, but on the contrary, thanks to the Governor’s vision, the development of the Yucatecan countryside continues to be promoted.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







