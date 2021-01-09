Sisal’s expatriate. With a history of violence and aggressions.

SISAL Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – A reporter from The Yucatan Times went to Sisal to interview expatriate Robert Ballenger about the incident with his neighbors, the Canto Quintal family. He never opened the door.

According to what we could find out by talking to residents of the area, this type of event is not uncommon with this foreigner. According to the neighbors, Ballenger is an extremely violent man who has had multiple confrontations with the local people.

He’s also had intense clashes with his neighbors on the other side, a family with the surname Segura. The latter, to avoid further problems since it is believed that the man may be armed, have preferred to ignore his insults and arrogant remarks. The Yucatan Times is trying to reach Mr. Roberto Segura the other next door neighbour for further comments.

Although this information could not be corroborated because the foreigner did not want to receive our reporter, the neighbors in the area mention that the man is an American citizen, with an alleged military background, a sympathizer of former U.S. President Donald Trump, and that racist insults against neighbors and residents are a constant.

The Yucatan Times spoke with a high-ranking official within the Secretariat of Public Security to ask him what’s the procedure if the foreigner is armed. He told us: “Articles 26 and 27 of the Federal Law on Firearms and Explosives states that foreigners may only be authorized to carry weapons when they can prove the requirements outlined in Article 26 and they are permanent residents. The caliber of the firearm cannot be of those reserved for the use of the armed forces. Carrying a weapon without a permit in Mexico is considered a federal offense. As for our police methods regarding how to act upon a firearm threat, I cannot detail it since it is classified information. However, our duty is to protect the public by any means necessary.

The Yucatan Times has requested an interview with Brigadier General Juan Saucedo Almazán, delegate of the National Institute of Migration in Mérida, to ask how the INM intervenes in situations like this. We are waiting for his response.

The Canto Quintal family has filed a denuncia with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the aggressions they have been subjected to by the foreigner.

