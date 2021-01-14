Senior citizen found dead inside Mérida downtown property

A man known as “Don Víctor”, about 68 years old and a native of Guadalajara, was found dead in a property in downtown Merida, where they used to rent a room.
The man found in an advanced state of decomposition, was identified by the woman who rented him the room.
The discovery was made in the property on Calle 57 (between 42 and 44) in the center of Mérida, where “Don Víctor” rented one of the rooms.
The man was a regular drinker and had come to live there a year ago.
The last time they saw him alive was Tuesday, January 12th.
This morning he was found lifeless, lying in a hammock and in a state of decomposition.
It is unknown if he has any relatives in Merida. The neighbors only know that he was originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Archaeological zones’ workers protest before INAH about working conditions
MÉRIDA, Yucatán.- The operation of the archaeological.
-
US-Canada border, US-Mexico border closures extended through Feb. 21
America’s borders with Canada and Mexico.
-
House impeaches Trump for the second time
The House of Representatives voted Wednesday.
-
Free internet to support hundreds of students in Tekax, Yucatan
As part of the return to.
-
The Maya jungle is one of the main sites with deforestation in LA: WWF
Between 2004 and 2017 the loss.
-
11 formal complaints filed for illegal constructions in Cuxtal Natural Reserve
The problem of infrastructure construction in.
-
Cold Front 27 will bring more “Heladez” to Yucatan
Late-night Friday, early-morning Saturday, cold front.
-
360 allergic reactions to Pfizer’s vaccine so far in Mexico, 12 of them serious
During the conference to report on.
-
IMSS Yucatan begins with the vaccination of health workers
With the support of the nation’s.
-
Trump’s been impeached again. What’s next?
Donald Trump has been impeached again..
Leave a Comment