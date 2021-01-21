Second shipment of vaccines arrives in Yucatan

The State Secretariat of Health (SSY), Mauricio Sauri Vivas, supervised the arrival of the second shipment of Coronavirus vaccines, which includes 2,925 new doses that will be destined to the personnel at the front of the first and second lines of Covid care at various hospitals in the state.

At the Military Air Base Number 8, Sauri Vivas confirmed the arrival, at 12:08 hours this day, of the new cargo aboard a Spartan C-27J aircraft registration 3401 of the Armed Forces from Mexico City. Yucatán will continue to advance in the first stage of the vaccination strategy, which contemplates all health sector personnel from the first and second line of care.

Accompanied by the commander of the X Military Region, Major General Víctor Hugo Aguirre Serna and the State Coordinator for Covid-19 Vaccination, Lieutenant Commander Carlos Gómez Montes de Oca, the head of the Ministry of Health of Yucatán confirmed the arrival of this new shipment of Pfizer vaccines, was immediately transferred to the medical units where they will be administered.

With this second shipment, a total of 12,674 vaccines have been sent to the state, since on January 12th, when the first 9,750 Coronavirus vaccines arrived in Yucatan, which were administered to health personnel working in the Covid areas of 16 hospitals and clinics across the state.

It is estimated that a total of 27,300 vaccines will arrive in Yucatan for all health personnel. First, the personnel in the Covid areas are being vaccinated and then the rest of the workers in the health sector will continue.

It should be remembered that the vaccination plan is designed to first serve priority focus groups, such as health personnel, then older adults, people with comorbidity (obesity, diabetes mellitus, systemic hypertension, asthma, cerebrovascular diseases, cancer, etc. chronic kidney disease, among others) and classroom teaching staff in states with a green epidemiological traffic light.

