Ricky Martin to receive recognition for his philanthropic career

On Sunday, January 17th, Ricky Martin will be recognized for his philanthropic career in the first delivery of the International Peace Awards, held by Peace Tech Labs.
“Ricky Martin has never sat down to enjoy the reward he has fairly earned as one of the world’s most famous artists without looking around with a deep social commitment,” said Sheldon Himelfarb, president of the organization.
He highlighted the singer’s work against human trafficking, the promotion of the Hispanic vote, and his support for workers on the front lines of the fight against Covid-19.
