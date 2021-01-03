Ready to Retire & Start a New Life in Mexico?

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – Thousands of US and Canadian citizens have come to understand, when you want to extend your life by appreciating nature’s beauty and availing yourself of this alluring culture, Puerto Vallarta has to be on your list of places to explore.

It’s hard to overstate the impact this amazing place has on one’s sense of well-being, but let me offer you a few examples of why so many of us now call this home.

WEATHER

Especially for those of us who have lived and worked in colder climates, Puerto Vallarta’s winters are one beautiful day after the next.

The summers are very warm and humid, but your skin has never looked so good.

Two other quick points about the summers: 1) most of the restaurants these days have installed air conditioning and there’s often no need for a reservation; and 2) the thunder and lightning storms are spectacular.

These Mexican cities have warm weather and an affordable cost of living.

AFFORDABLE FIRST-RATE HEALTHCARE

Puerto Vallarta is blessed to have several very good medical professionals working here. Plus, as most expats have come to experience, the cost of the vast majority of procedures are well below that same procedure in a private hospital setting from our neighbors to the north. Some US and Canadian insurance policies can be used here, but that will require you to do some research ahead of time.

The other big advantage here is that qualified in-home care workers are available in Puerto Vallarta at rates unattainable up north. When combined with the cultural and societal givens of the Mexican people toward the elderly and infirmed, we have an impressive capacity to meet short and long-term healthcare needs.

Many expats also come down to Mexico for their dental and vision care needs; once again, quality work at reasonable prices.

Finally, one will find that many medications requiring a prescription up north are available over-the-counter here, and often times at substantially more affordable costs.

MORE FOR YOUR MONEY

This may be hard to imagine, but for the same investment in more prestigious locations, the quality and depth of our lifestyle here in PV is unattainable elsewhere. For impressively modest sums, those of us who have made the investment in this high-quality-high-vibration community have never second-guessed our decisions.

LIVE IT UP

It does not matter whether you are seeking a vibrant night life, or one of the most ecologically endowed places on this planet, or a technologically connected oasis away from the craziness of big cities, or a place to come and simply decompress, Puerto Vallarta, Mexico has it all.

Contact me at nicolem(at)timothyrealestategroup.com and let me introduce you to what I personally know is a culture and a lifestyle designed for the super-wealthy with real savings for almost everyone.

Source: Banderas News







